Ahead of chance to earn 200th overall win in 300th regular-season game, HC Sean Payton credits 'a lot of good teams with good players' while keeping focus on matchup vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When the Broncos host the Chiefs in Sunday's divisional matchup, Head Coach Sean Payton will continue to solidify his place among the league's all-time great coaches.

The Broncos' head coach will officially coach his 300th career regular-season game, joining just 18 other head coaches who have ever reached that mark.

And, even more meaningfully, Payton will also have the opportunity to earn his 200th career win. With a victory over the Chiefs, Payton would become the sixth-fastest coach to reach that mark, via 190 regular-season wins and 10 postseason victories.

Payton would become just the 12th coach to ever reach 200 career wins, and only Don Shula, George Halas, Curly Lambeau, Bill Belichick and Paul Brown would have reached the mark faster. Four of the five men have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with Belichick likely to soon join their ranks.

With a Denver victory, Payton would also tie Broncos Ring of Fame head coach Dan Reeves for the 11th most regular-season victories in NFL history. Payton currently holds the second most regular-season and total victories among all active head coaches, trailing only this week's opponent in Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Ahead of the matchup, Payton credited the teams and players with which he's been affiliated — and also emphasized the importance of remaining focused on this week's game.

"I think it really is [about] the moment," Payton said of whether he reflects on his career milestones. "It's the game. … You get immersed in the plan. I've been part of a lot of good teams with good players that have helped make a lot of that happen — and we're still going. In other words, someday maybe [I will be] looking back on it."

In a quick moment of reflection, though, Payton acknowledged the urgency that existed when he began his head-coaching career in New Orleans in 2006.

"When you get your first job, wherever it is, you are just trying to hit the ground running and you kind of have that three years where something better happens or there's going to be another suit at the same podium," Payton said. "So, there's that fear of failure, there's that sense of urgency. Then over time, … part of it's staying healthy and enjoying it still. Being passionate about it, because it's for all these guys."

Payton also recognized the importance of "good bloodlines" in the coaching tree that he joined, and he notably took lessons from Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Parcells.

Payton won 161 total games — including Super Bowl XLIV — during his tenure with the Saints, and he could add his 39th victory as the Broncos' head coach on Sunday. In just his fourth season in Denver, Payton already ranks fifth in franchise history in total wins — and he is four wins from tying Ring of Famer Red Miller for fourth on the all-time list.

With a critical divisional matchup on the horizon, Payton's focus remains on the task at hand rather than the career marks.