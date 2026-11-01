WR Jaylen Waddle, DL Zach Allen among Broncos active for Week 8 game vs. Chiefs

DENVER — All four Broncos who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs are active for the Week 8 game.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (hamstring), tackle Garett Bolles (hip), safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) are all active for Denver's meeting with the Chiefs.

All four players were limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II is also officially active and poised to play for the first time since Week 4. He was not assigned a game status on Friday, which indicated he would be available to play.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga is among the team's inactives, as he was previously ruled out for a third consecutive game with a hip injury.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, offensive lineman Gavin Ortega, offensive lineman Kage Casey, tight end Dallen Bentley and defensive linemen Jordan Jackson and Tyler Onyedim are also inactive for the game. Ortega was elevated on Saturday from the practice squad to the active roster.