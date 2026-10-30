Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II not assigned game status, 4 Broncos listed as questionable for Week 8 game vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Pat Surtain II appears poised to return to the field for the Broncos.

Surtain (ankle) was a full participant for the third consecutive practice, and he was not assigned a game status for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. The absence of a game status indicates Surtain will be available to play.

The Broncos' All-Pro cornerback suffered his injury against the 49ers in Week 4.

While Surtain is expected to make his return, four Broncos are listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game. Defensive lineman Zach Allen (hamstring), tackle Garett Bolles (hip), safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) are questionable for the division matchup. All four players were limited in Friday's practice.

Running back RJ Harvey (knee) — who was added the Broncos' injury report on Thursday — and safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) were both ruled out. Harvey did not practice on Friday after he was limited on Thursday.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle), inside linebacker Karene Reid (elbow) and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (neck) were all full participants on Friday and also not assigned game statuses.