Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 9 game

MATCHUP

The Broncos (6-2) will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Bank of America Stadium in Week 9. Denver will aim to secure its fifth consecutive win of the 2026 season, and the Broncos will also look to earn their 13th win over NFC opponents in their last 14 tries.

After posting another fourth-quarter comeback win in Week 8, Denver's offense will aim to keep building momentum against a Panthers defense that is allowing 27.6 points per game, which is the fifth most in the league. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle — who scored his second touchdown as a Bronco in Week 8 — could be among those looking to make an impact.

After Denver's defense delivered a game-winning goal-line stand in Week 8, the unit will look to continue making game-changing plays in Week 9. Denver's 23 sacks are currently tied for the fourth most in the league, and the unit will aim to pressure quarterback Bryce Young, who has been sacked the second most times in the NFL.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos released their initial injury report on Wednesday. Wide receiver Pat Bryant, who was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, was a full participant. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was also listed as a full participant. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike did not practice. For more, click here.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Ross Tucker

Sideline: Evan Washburn

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+ or Paramount+

Stream local CBS games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL GamePass International

Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 261 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS