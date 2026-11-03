Broncos sign 3 players to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added three players to their practice squad ahead of Week 9.

Denver signed defensive back Ugo Amadi, running back Jaret Patterson and defensive tackle Jordan Miller, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos released wide receivers Eli Pancol and Cam Ross from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Amadi, a veteran player who has appeared in 85 career games, spent time on the Broncos' practice squad in October. A 2019 fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, Amadi has recorded 208 tackles, two quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in his NFL career.

Patterson has appeared in games for the Commanders and Chargers in his career. In 2025, he appeared in six games for the Chargers and totaled 41 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound player has recorded 584 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in his career while averaging 4.2 yards per touch.