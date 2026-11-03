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Broncos sign 3 players to practice squad

Nov 03, 2026 at 02:42 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added three players to their practice squad ahead of Week 9.

Denver signed defensive back Ugo Amadi, running back Jaret Patterson and defensive tackle Jordan Miller, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos released wide receivers Eli Pancol and Cam Ross from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Amadi, a veteran player who has appeared in 85 career games, spent time on the Broncos' practice squad in October. A 2019 fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, Amadi has recorded 208 tackles, two quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in his NFL career.

Patterson has appeared in games for the Commanders and Chargers in his career. In 2025, he appeared in six games for the Chargers and totaled 41 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound player has recorded 584 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in his career while averaging 4.2 yards per touch.

Miller spent time on the Broncos' practice squad in both 2024 and 2025 and competed with the team during the 2026 offseason. The 6-foot-3, 307-pound defender joined the Dolphins' practice squad in September. The SMU product has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

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