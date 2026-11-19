ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos prepare to face a familiar divisional opponent, the challenge looks a little bit different.

Over the last two seasons, the Broncos have posted a 4-0 record against the Las Vegas Raiders, finding different ways to defeat their divisional opponent both on the road and at home. But in their first season under head coach Klint Kubiak, the Raiders got off to a 3-0 start in 2026, and the team has already surpassed its win total from a season ago.

Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton, who highlighted the Raiders' success on Wednesday, acknowledged that a new challenge awaits in Week 11 as the Broncos prepare to face a Las Vegas team that has not only begun to establish a new identity, but has also found itself in close battles with several high-caliber opponents.

"I think already you can see it on tape, what they're wanting to build and the early success this year," Payton said Wednesday. "You go through Kansas City, Seattle, Buffalo — these are all teams that are in the thick of it, and they played all those teams to one-score games."

A week ago, the Raiders held a three-point halftime lead over the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks during quarterback Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start. Las Vegas battled until the final minute against a Buffalo Bills team that is currently 8-1 and leads the AFC, and a three-point loss to the Chiefs in Week 4 also came down to the final moments.

"This clearly is a different team than we've played the last couple of years," Payton said.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who will face the Raiders for the 15th time in his career on Sunday, echoed Payton's message about the Raiders' recent success and acknowledged the challenge that awaits on Sunday.

"On film, you can see, you watch the games and they're in a lot of these games against really good teams," Sutton said Wednesday. "And so, the record may not show it, but that's a really good team that plays really hard. And going back to Coach Kubiak, they have a really good leader over there. So, I wouldn't expect them to come in and do anything else but give us their best."

A season ago, both of Denver's victories over Las Vegas came via one-score wins. And as the Broncos prepare to face their divisional opponent twice in the next five weeks, Sutton knows the team will once again be up for the challenge.