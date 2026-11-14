Ranking the top 10 plays from the Broncos' 7-2 start

We're squeezing a pair of Talanoa Hufanga takeaways into this spot, as they were both monumental in earning a victory over the Rams. The first came with the Rams on the edge of field-goal range with time winding down in the fourth quarter. While Denver erased a 16-0 halftime deficit, the Rams held a three-point lead and seemed on the verge of adding to that margin. Instead, Hufanga stepped in front of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's third-down pass attempt to Kyren Williams and was off to the races. Hufanga dodged a Stafford tackle attempt, kept his feet and raced for a 66-yard go-ahead score. According to Next Gen Stats, the Broncos' chances of winning jumped from 16 percent to 72 percent in a single snap. Hufanga wasn't done, though. The Rams and Broncos would each score another touchdown over the next four minutes, and Denver needed one more stop as the Rams took over with 47 seconds to play. The Rams marched to the Denver 19-yard line for a final snap, and Hufanga stepped in front of the end-zone pass intended for Davante Adams to seal the game.​