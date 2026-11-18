ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos tight end Caleb Lohner returned to practice on Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Lohner was previously designated for return from injured reserve when the team set its 53-man roster in late August, but the team officially opened his practice window on Wednesday.

"It's good to get him out here," Head Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday. "He's worked his tail off. Today was his first practice. He was making a lot of strides, and that setback was unfortunate. He's got that spirit, that will. You never felt like he lost interest. It was good to see him moving around."

The 2025 seventh-round pick is eligible to play as early as Denver's Week 11 game against the Raiders, if he is activated to the team's 53-man roster. If Lohner is not activated within the 21-day window, he would revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.