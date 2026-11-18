MATCHUP

The Broncos (7-2) will return from their Week 10 bye and host the Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 11. The team will aim to secure its sixth consecutive win and third AFC West win of the 2026 season.

The Broncos have scored at least 26 points in each of their last three games and will look to continue that production against a Raiders defense that has surrendered 28.9 points per game, which is tied for the most in the league. Denver's defense will be tasked with limiting the No. 1 overall pick in 2026, Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who made his first NFL start against the Seahawks in Week 10.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos released their initial injury report on Wednesday, and every player on the team's active roster participated in practice. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, defensive lineman Zach Allen, safety Brandon Jones and wide receiver Courtland Sutton were all listed as limited participants. Tight end Caleb Lohner, who returned to practice but remains on injured reserve, was listed as a full participant on Wednesday.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: Logan Ryan

Sideline: AJ Ross

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+ or Paramount+

Stream local CBS games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL GamePass International

Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 192 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Compass Media Networks

Play-by-Play: Chris Carrino

Analyst: Brian Baldinger

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS