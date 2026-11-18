ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos returned to the practice field ahead of their Week 11 game vs. the Raiders, every player on the team's active roster participated in practice.

After exiting the Broncos' Week 9 win over the Panthers, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and cornerback Riley Moss were full practice participants. In addition to Waddle (concussion) and Moss (concussion), safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and fullback Adam Prentice (concussion) were also full participants. Hufanga was a full participant for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 5 against the Chargers.

Tight end Caleb Lohner (foot), who returned to practice but remains on injured reserve, was also a full participant.

Safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle) both returned to practice for the first time since suffering injuries against the Chiefs in Week 8. Both players were listed as limited participants.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related – rest) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (not injury related – rest) were also listed as limited participants.