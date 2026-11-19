ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — During Sunday's game against the Raiders, Courtland Sutton's name will move up alongside his former teammate.

With his first snap of Week 11, Sutton will officially tie the late Demaryius Thomas for the fifth most games played by a Broncos receiver in franchise history. The second-longest tenured player on the Broncos roster, Sutton is in the midst of his ninth NFL season — and reaching Thomas' mark is particularly meaningful.

"Shoot, it's humbling and any time someone tells me my name is getting buzzed around anything that he's done, it's truly humbling and heartwarming," Sutton said. "I know how much he means to this franchise and this organization and to this city."

Sutton said he was "shocked" to learn he was on the precipice of reaching the 125-game mark, and he has tallied back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons en route to the milestone.

"I had no clue until literally before I came up here on the podium that it is going to be 125 games, and I was like, 'Dadgum,'" Sutton said. "You go into each game, each season, you want to be healthy, you want to be able to do your best, but then also you're chasing a Super Bowl. But you don't think of how many games [you've played]. It stacks up."

Sutton has done more than just appear in more than 100 games; he's climbed a number of other franchise leaderboards. Sutton's 478 catches and 6,623 receiving yards each rank fifth in franchise history, while he's notched the seventh most receiving touchdowns in Broncos history. Sutton sits 250 yards from passing Ring of Famer Lionel Taylor for the fourth-most receiving yards in franchise history, which would leave him looking up at only Ring of Famers in Rod Smith and Thomas and a Pro Football Hall of Famer in Shannon Sharpe. Thomas and Smith are the only Broncos to reach the 6,000-yard mark in fewer games than Sutton.

And any time Sutton reaches a mark that has a tie to Thomas — his teammate in 2018 — it holds more weight.