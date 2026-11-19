ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On several occasions throughout the 2026 season, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has spoken about the need to peak at the right time.

Nix has stressed the importance of playing his best — and the offense playing its best as a collective — in the biggest moments, particularly in the final stretch of the regular season and beyond.

As Denver returns from its bye week, that time is coming.

"You're refreshed and you get going, so you have a second wind," Nix said of the Broncos emerging from the bye week. "I think there is something to that. The first part of the season is really tough coming out of the gate after training camp, so you get to the bye and that is always a point to regroup and go from there. I think we've put ourselves at the beginning of the season in a spot to now make the push and really get going. I do think that there is an element, like I've said before, of just the peak of the season. We're almost to that point and almost to the end in December and January, where the games get really important. Not that they weren't already, but those have playoff implications and then you run into the playoffs. You want to be confident going into those. Right now is the stretch, as a team, that we can't let off and [have to] really continue to press."

Over their last three games, the Broncos have tallied at least 26 points in each matchup, and Nix has posted six total touchdowns to just one interception. Nix recorded a season-best 103.9 passer rating in a crucial Week 8 win over the Chiefs, and he's averaged a 94.8 passer rating during the three-game stretch.

"I like how he's playing, progressing," Head Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday.

Nix said regardless of the statistics, he and the Broncos' offense "will always want more" and that the focus remains on finding ways to earn wins.

"For us, it's always about the win column and being efficient and helping our team by playing complementary football," Nix said. "Overall, during the season, we've done that. When we've needed to score, we've scored. When we've needed a stop, we get a stop, and then our special teams are playing really well. Overall, as a team, we are playing well and complementary off of each other. That's the most important part at this point. We just need to finish strong. The season is halfway. We haven't really done much yet, so we have to keep going."

Nix stressed that "everyone on the team will tell you that there is room for growth," and he and the Broncos will continue to push for that as they chase both a second consecutive AFC West title and crucial playoff seeding.

As Nix geared up for the final eight weeks of the season, he also made his first appearance on Peyton and Eli Manning's ManningCast alternate broadcast of "Monday Night Football." During the first quarter of Monday's game, Nix joined the Mannings to touch on a variety of topics, including a joking back-and-forth about Nix passing Peyton’s all-time rushing mark with the Broncos.

"I did see a small clip, and they were poking fun," wide receiver Courtland Sutton said of Nix's cameo. "I love how Eli and Peyton poke fun at each other. They were talking about Bo passing Peyton's rushing record while he was here. I didn't know Peyton had negative 55 rushing yards. I guess when you throw for as many yards as he did, you don't need to have rushing yards. I thought that part was hilarious."

Nix, who also spoke to the Mannings about how he feels the Broncos can improve after the bye, spoke highly of the experience.

"It was fun," Nix said. "They do a really good job. Obviously, I've known those guys for a while. They always have great attitudes and are great guys to talk to. They are extremely funny and they have great personalities. At the same time, they are the Mannings, so they have great football minds, too. It's fun to get on and talk with those guys. It was a great environment and easy conversation. It was all good."

And that leads Nix into Week 11 and beyond, as he and his teammates look to peak at the right time in the second half of the season.