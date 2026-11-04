 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Broncos designate WR Pat Bryant for return from IR

Nov 04, 2026 at 03:35 PM
Author Image
Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

261104_transaction

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of Denver's receivers could soon return to game action.

The Broncos designated wide receiver Pat Bryant for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Bryant participated in practice on Wednesday and is eligible to be activated to the Broncos' 53-man roster at any point in the next 21 days. If activated, he is eligible to play as soon as Denver's Week 9 game against the Panthers.

Bryant — who was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 5 — suffered an ankle injury in Denver's Week 4 game against the 49ers. The second-year player caught nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in the first four weeks of the 2026 season.

Denver has designated four of a possible eight players for return during the regular season. Running back Jonah Coleman was previously designated for return in Week 7, and tackle Frank Crum and tight end Caleb Lohner were designated for return when the team set its initial 53-man roster. The practice windows for Crum and Lohner have not yet been opened.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign 3 players to practice squad

The Broncos have added three players to their practice squad ahead of Week 9.

news

Broncos promote S Taylor Rapp to active roster, place RB RJ Harvey on injured reserve

Denver has made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup vs. the Chiefs.

news

Broncos sign WR Eli Pancol to practice squad

Denver has added a receiver to its roster.

news

Broncos activate RB Jonah Coleman and OLB Jonathon Cooper, place RB Tyler Badie and OLB Jonah Elliss on IR

Denver has regained a pair of players ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

news

Broncos designate RB Jonah Coleman for return from IR

Denver's rookie running back has taken a step toward a return to game action.

news

Broncos elevate S Taylor Rapp, DB Sean Fresch Jr. for Week 6 game vs. Seahawks

The Broncos have added a pair of defensive backs to their game-day roster for "Thursday Night Football" against the Seahawks.

news

Broncos elevate DBs Brent Austin, Sean Fresch Jr. for Week 5 game vs. Chargers

The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster for a Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster, place WR Pat Bryant on IR

Denver also signed defensive back Ugo Amadi to the practice squad.

news

Broncos sign WR Cam Ross to practice squad

Ross, a Virginia product, appeared in all three preseason games in 2026 for the Broncos.

news

Broncos promote FB Adam Prentice to active roster

The Broncos have added a veteran player to their active roster.

news

Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. among Broncos' full practice participants on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 game vs. 49ers

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. was among a trio of Broncos who were listed as full practice participants.

Advertising