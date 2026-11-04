Broncos designate WR Pat Bryant for return from IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of Denver's receivers could soon return to game action.

The Broncos designated wide receiver Pat Bryant for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Bryant participated in practice on Wednesday and is eligible to be activated to the Broncos' 53-man roster at any point in the next 21 days. If activated, he is eligible to play as soon as Denver's Week 9 game against the Panthers.

Bryant — who was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 5 — suffered an ankle injury in Denver's Week 4 game against the 49ers. The second-year player caught nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in the first four weeks of the 2026 season.