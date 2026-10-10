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Broncos elevate DBs Brent Austin, Sean Fresch Jr. for Week 5 game vs. Chargers

Oct 10, 2026 at 02:18 PM
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Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo.  The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster for a Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Denver elevated defensive backs Brent Austin and Sean Fresch Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game, the team announced Saturday. Both players have been elevated to the active roster for the first time in their NFL careers.

Austin was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of California in May, and he joined Denver's practice squad in August. Austin appeared in all three preseason games for the Broncos, recording eight total tackles. A third-team All-ACC player in 2025, Austin recorded 110 total tackles, three interceptions, two pick sixes, 24 passes defensed, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles across stints with James Madison, South Florida and Cal.

Fresch initially joined the Broncos in June and was signed to Denver's practice squad in August. He appeared in all three preseason games for the Broncos, recording three total tackles and returning three punts. Fresch, who played five collegiate seasons at Rice, spent the last two years playing in the United Football League.

The Broncos are set to face the Chargers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. MT.

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