Broncos elevate S Taylor Rapp, DB Sean Fresch Jr. for Week 6 game vs. Seahawks

DENVER — The Broncos have added a pair of defensive backs to their game-day roster for "Thursday Night Football" against the Seahawks.

Denver elevated safety Taylor Rapp and defensive back Sean Fresch Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Thursday.

Rapp, an eighth-year veteran, has not yet appeared in a game for the Broncos. A 2019 second-round pick who signed with Denver's practice squad in September, Rapp has started 72 games in his NFL career. He has recorded 12 interceptions, 31 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 488 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, two sacks and a pick six.

Fresch, who signed with the Broncos this offseason after playing in the United Football League, made his NFL debut in Week 5. He returned three kickoffs, averaging 22.3 yards per return. He also recorded two tackles on special teams. Fresch played 60 percent of Denver's special teams snaps in a win over Los Angeles.

The Broncos' elevations come after they ruled out safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Pat Surtain II on Wednesday.