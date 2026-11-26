PITTSBURGH — A key Black Friday ​showdown awaits.

The Broncos (8-2) are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) in a standalone matchup between a pair of teams that currently sit within the AFC playoff field.

"To play in prime time, to play in key games where you're the only person playing at that moment, that's a special thing," quarterback Bo Nix said Tuesday. "It means you're doing something right as an organization. We are, and we feel like we're still on the upward slope and we're still finding ways to get better as an organization. We're thrilled and excited about the opportunities that we have. It's like back in high school when you got to play on Black Friday when you're playing this deep in the season. It's a cool thing. It means you're having a good season. For us, it's going to feel a little bit nostalgic going back to high school and playing on a Friday. So, I'm excited about it."

The Broncos are in search of a seventh consecutive win as they continue to push for both a division title and the best possible seeding in the AFC playoff field, and they'll also look for their fourth consecutive road victory.

In a game that could be shaped by the late November weather in the Steel City, the Broncos are preparing for a difficult test.

These are the questions that will determine if Denver can earn a pick up a critical conference win as the playoff race begins to intensify.

CAN THE BRONCOS GAIN AN EARLY EDGE?

In a Black Friday matchup, it may be critical for Denver to go shopping for a lead early.

Ahead of Thursday night matchups in recent years, Head Coach Sean Payton has highlighted the keys to victory on a short week. In those matchups, Payton has noted the increased importance of jumping out to an early edge and holding a halftime lead. The rarity of Friday games means the same sample size doesn't exist, and Payton acknowledged Tuesday that the team doesn't have the same data set as it does for Thursday games. Still, the approach remains similar. Payton said Tuesday that in the post-practice huddle, he highlighted the importance of both starting fast and earning a halftime advantage against Pittsburgh on Friday.

In recent weeks, the Broncos have posted a track record that suggests they can reach those goals. Denver has scored at least 13 first-half points in each of its last five games, and the team jumped out to double-digit leads in each of the last two games. The Broncos are still looking for their first opening-drive touchdown of the season, but they've recorded points on their opening possession in three of their last four games. Defensively, Denver hasn't allowed an opening-drive score since Week 1 in Kansas City.

The early success has largely led to halftime advantages for the Broncos. After relying on comeback efforts against the Jaguars and Rams earlier in the season, Denver has held a halftime lead in five of the six games during its ongoing winning streak. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is 1-4 this season in games in which it has trailed at halftime — and the Steelers have yet to lose a game in which they've been tied or led at the break.

CAN DENVER WIN THE GROUND-GAME BATTLE?

Following a quarterback change in Pittsburgh, Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph stressed that "the structure of the [defensive] plan hasn't changed" for the Broncos.

"[Their] best traits are running the football and play-action and screens … and playing great defense," Joseph said Wednesday. "That's always been Pittsburgh's method of winning. For us, it's always to stop what they do best, and that's the run game. Tackle well and win third downs and win red zone and come back with a victory. That's our focus."

Particularly on an afternoon when inclement weather could play a factor, the Broncos must find a way to slow running back Jaylen Warren, who averaged 124.8 scrimmage yards and 6.9 scrimmage yards per touch during the Steelers' 6-2 start. In the last two weeks, Warren has averaged just 3.0 yards per touch and 35 yards per game while being held out of the end zone — and Denver's defense will look again limit the talented back.

If the unit can hold Pittsburgh's running game in check, it could provide opportunities to rush Mason Rudolph. Pittsburgh has allowed 3.1 sacks per game, and Rudolph was sacked twice in his last start, which came in 2025. Rudolph has posted a 9-9-1 record as a starter in his career, completing 64.2 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

"He's a big man with a good arm," Joseph said. "He can move a little bit. … It won't be easy. Our focus, again, is playing good football — doesn't matter who the quarterback is."

Offensively, the Broncos could also look to continue their success on the ground. Denver posted its second highest rushing total of the season in Week 12, as rookie Jonah Coleman rushed for three touchdowns and more than 100 yards. The Broncos' offense posted 83 rushing yards in the second half and has found its stride on the ground late in several games. Offensive Coordinator Davis Webb credited Denver's strenuous training camp for its ability to be at its best late in games, but the Broncos will face a difficult test in Week 12. Led by All-Pros in T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, the Steelers boast the league's third-ranked rushing defense and seventh-ranked scoring defense.

"[With] the weather on top of that, going back-to-back weeks would be awesome for a rookie to have back-to-back good games," Webb said. "That's a challenge to our skill [players] blocking on the perimeter, our O-line blocking the box and him doing it back to back. I think he has a chance to do that. This is a very tough defense. … Our hands will be full. Watt, Heyward, they've been there forever and they're still rocking and rolling."

If Denver can gain the edge on the ground on each side of the football, it would significantly improve their chances of leaving the Steel City with a win.

"These guys run the ball exceptionally well, and then on defense, they stop the run," Payton said of the Steelers.

CAN THE BRONCOS HANDLE THE ELEMENTS?

The details will matter in Pittsburgh.

With inclement weather anticipated for Friday's game, the Broncos worked wet-ball drills, emphasized ball security and ensured the proper cleats were packed for the Black Friday matchup.

"Operation and ball security [are] critical," Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach Darren Rizzi said. "[They're] at a premium. We'll continue to home in on that. Obviously, we'll see where we are pregame. We've done a lot of prep work with wet balls and bad weather. … Every game, field position is critical, but certainly, if the weather's going to be a factor. … We're up for the task."

The Broncos and Steelers have both been among the league's best in taking care of the football, as each team has just eight giveaways in 2026. Only four teams have fewer giveaways this season, and that — combined with opportunistic defenses — have led to turnover margins that each rank in the top seven in the NFL. The Broncos have either won or been even in the turnover differential in all eight of their wins this year, while Pittsburgh has not lost the turnover battle all year. The Steelers, though, have also not won a game in which they have not had a positive turnover margin.

As the two teams jockey for an edge on Friday, Pittsburgh has the added advantage of playing at home. The Steelers are 4-0 at Acrisure Stadium this season, and the Broncos are aware of the challenge that awaits.