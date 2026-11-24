ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of a Week 12 matchup with the Steelers, safety Brandon Jones improved to a full practice participant for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 8.

Jones, who has not played in either of Denver's last two games, was among the five Broncos who were listed as full participants on the Broncos' initial practice report of the week. The Broncos held a walkthrough, which makes the report an estimation of players' participation levels if the team held a full practice.

Jones was listed as questionable for Week 11 against the Raiders after being a limited participant in all three practices leading up to the game, but he was among the team's inactive players ahead of the win.

In addition to Jones, wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle), safety JL Skinner (shoulder), running back Tyler Badie (thumb) and tight end Caleb Lohner (foot) were listed as full participants. Badie and Lohner both remain on Reserve/Injured - Designated for Return and would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play in Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh. Badie made his return to the practice field on Tuesday, while Lohner was a full participant in all three practices ahead of Week 11 but was ruled out.

Safety Taylor Rapp (quadricep) was estimated as a limited participant on Tuesday, while defensive end Sai'vion Jones (hamstring) and running back J.K. Dobbins (not injury related - personal) were listed as nonparticipants.

Head Coach Sean Payton announced after Tuesday's walkthrough that he is suspending Dobbins for "conduct detrimental."

"Head coach's decision," Payton said.