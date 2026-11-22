LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Nov 22, 2026 at 02:26 PM
Jones, who was listed as questionable after he was a limited participant in all three practices ahead of Week 11, was among the team's inactive players.
"NFL lost a wonderful man with the passing of Tom Jackson," Commissioner Roger Goodell said, in part.
The two-time AFC champion, two-time AP All-Pro and legendary broadcaster passed away Friday, his family confirmed.
Denver has made a series of roster moves ahead of its Week 11 matchup with the Raiders.
Denver last wore this week's uniform combination in the team's Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills last season.
"I think they understand one thing: To get where we want to go, there has to be improvement," Head Coach Sean Payton said Friday.
How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2:25 p.m. MT.
Multiple Broncos appear poised to make their return to game action in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tackle Garett Bolles, who began his journey to the NFL at Snow College, recently made a $5 million donation to his alma mater.
By nature, the cornerback playing opposite of 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II is going to be tested. Moss certainly has been, facing an NFL-high 118 targets in 2025.