DENVER — The Broncos will be without starting safety Brandon Jones for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.

Jones, who was listed as questionable after he was a limited participant in all three practices ahead of Week 11, was among the team's inactive players.

Jones suffered his injury in Week 8 against the Chiefs and did not play in Denver's Week 9 win.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and cornerback Riley Moss are among the players who are officially active and poised to make their return to game action. The three players were not assigned game statuses, which indicated they would be available to play.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, offensive lineman Gavin Ortega, offensive lineman Kage Casey, tight end Dallen Bentley and defensive lineman Jordan Jackson are also inactive for Sunday's game.