ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are set to wear their Sunset Orange jerseys for a Week 11 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Denver will pair the jerseys with Summit White pants and socks. The team will wear its navy metallic satin helmets with the uniform combination. This will be the third time the Broncos will wear their Sunset Orange jerseys this season, and the team is 2-0 in the jerseys in 2026.

The Broncos are 3-1 in this week's uniform combination since the debut of the Mile High Collection ahead of the 2024 season. The Broncos last wore the combination in their Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills during the 2025 postseason.