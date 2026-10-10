Broncos to wear Summit White jerseys, pants vs. Los Angeles Chargers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are set to wear their Summit White jerseys in a Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Denver will pair the jerseys with Summit White pants and socks. The team will wear its navy metallic satin helmets with the all-white uniform.

The Broncos last wore the uniform combination in the regular season during a Week 3 matchup with the Chargers in 2025. Denver also wore the uniform combination twice during the 2026 preseason slate, and the team is 8-3 in the uniform combination — including preseason contests — since the debut of the Mile High Collection in 2024.