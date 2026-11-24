MATCHUP

The Broncos (8-2) will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (6-4) on Black Friday. Denver will aim to improve to 9-2 and secure its seventh consecutive win in the AFC matchup.

The Broncos will look for another strong performance after posting a season-high 38 points in Week 11. Quarterback Bo Nix led Denver's offense to four touchdowns and 31 points against the Raiders, and the unit will aim for another productive outing against the Steelers, who currently boast the seventh-ranked scoring defense in the NFL.

Defensively, the Broncos will look to pressure quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Denver's 31 sacks currently rank fifth in the league, and Rodgers has taken the fourth most sacks in the NFL.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Thursday's game in your area.

WATCH NATIONALLY: Prime Video

Play-by-Play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline: Kaylee Hartung

WATCH LOCALLY: Denver7

WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL GamePass International

Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA – 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Westwood One Sports

Play-by-Play: Jason Horowitz

Analyst: Ross Tucker

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 192 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

Plus, listen to prime-time games on mobile devices on NFL+. An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season.

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