ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After recording a career best day in the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Raiders, running back Jonah Coleman has been nominated for Week 11 FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week honors.

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Coleman rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in Denver's Week 11 win, recording the first 100-yard rushing performance and first game with multiple rushing touchdowns of his young career. The rookie, who finished the game with 129 scrimmage yards, posted 71 rushing yards after halftime on Sunday. He scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, and he later added his final score on a drive in which he averaged 8.3 yards per carry.

"We blocked him up front," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Coleman's performance. "Obviously, he had some real good balanced runs. He's a real good contact runner. That part of our game tonight was important."

With the performance, Coleman became the first rookie in the league to record 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a single game since 2020. He also became just the third rookie and sixth player in franchise history to reach those marks, and he became the first Bronco to score three rushing touchdowns in a single game since 2014.