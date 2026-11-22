ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have lost one of the most talented, most beloved and most memorable figures in Denver Broncos history.

Tom Jackson — a 1992 Ring of Fame inductee, two-time AFC champion, two-time AP All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and a legendary broadcaster — passed away Friday, his family confirmed. He was 75.

Jackson holds a unique place in Broncos history, helping bring the franchise into an era of what at the time was an unprecedented run of success during a remarkable 14-year career. All the while, he was cherished by his teammates and valued for his leadership, level of play and personality.

"The Denver Broncos are heartbroken by the passing of Ring of Fame linebacker Tom Jackson, a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history," the Broncos said in a statement. "An inspirational leader and fierce competitor, TJ was a proud member of the Broncos' first Super Bowl team that helped establish a winning tradition in Denver. Off the field, Tom carried himself with class, warmth and humility, forging deep connections and lifelong friendships with teammates and throughout Broncos Country.

"TJ's dynamic personality, quick wit and football knowledge made him a natural for television and paved the way for a Hall of Fame broadcasting career. For generations of fans, Tom was an iconic fixture on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime, sharing his thoughtful insight with an unmistakable sense of humor that defined an era of sports broadcasting.

"Above all, TJ loved the Broncos and was a cherished member of our family for more than 50 years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tom's wife, Jennifer, his daughters, Taylor and Morgan, and all of his family, friends and teammates."

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Jackson arrived in Denver in 1973 after an outstanding collegiate career at Louisville, where he was twice named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and would later be inducted into the Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame. The fourth-round pick joined a Broncos team that had yet to finish a season with a winning record, but Jackson helped spark a reversal of fortune that would last for decades and completely shift the trajectory of the franchise.

"When I came to Denver, we had never had a winning season," he told DenverBroncos.com in 2017, "but it was obvious to me that we had some outstanding players on that team. We started to build, adding more talent every year, and the Broncos really took off."

After four seasons on an improving team, Jackson and the Broncos broke through in 1977 as the Denver defense made its name as the "Orange Crush." The dominant unit helped guide the team to its first playoff berth, which culminated in an AFC title and Super Bowl XII appearance. Jackson was instrumental in the run, with a fumble recovery and two fourth-quarter interceptions against Terry Bradshaw and the Steelers in the Broncos' first-ever postseason win. At an individual level, that year also started a three-season stretch in which Jackson was named to three Pro Bowls and earned two AP All-Pro selections.

"He had all the tools you look for," Joe Collier, the legendary defensive coordinator, told the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. "He was a great blitzer who could put a lot of pressure on the quarterback. He could cover any running back out of the backfield and he held up exceptionally well on the running game."

In the years that followed, Jackson continued to lead the team on and off the field, as his teammates selected him as their defensive MVP three times (1974, '76-77) and most inspirational player for six consecutive seasons (1981-86). As the team entered a new era with the arrival of quarterback John Elway in 1983, Jackson continued to help guide the team, eventually finishing his career with the team's second AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

"No question, he was our leader," former safety Mike Harden also told the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. "We'll never have another one like him. You can never replace a Tom Jackson."

Jackson will also undoubtedly be remembered as an emotional and exciting personality on the field. It's hard to tell the story of Tom Jackson without mentioning that — especially one of his most famous quotes to John Madden, then the head coach of the dominant Oakland Raiders. Early in the Broncos' 1977 season, they staked their claim to the AFC West by upending the defending Super Bowl champs 30-7, and after a play, Jackson yelled to Madden what would become a famous line: "It's all over, fat man."

Years later, Madden laughed about the memory in a 1997 interview with the Rocky Mountain News.

"Tommy and I have talked about that often," Madden said. "No harm done. He was a great competitor. He cared about the game and his team. We need more guys in this league like Tom Jackson."

Reflecting on his vocal style, Jackson once said: "Different people have different personalities. I kind of wore my emotion all the time on my sleeve. When I was so emotional as a player, it was just a natural part of my game, and the emotion that I brought to the game was the same emotion that I have always brought to every other phase of my life."

Ultimately, Jackson left a record of excellence. His aforementioned accolades, four division titles, six playoff berths and his stats — 191 games, 177 starts, 44 sacks, 20 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns — attest to that. The career he led was historic, especially at his position. His seven interceptions during the 1976 season remain the most by a linebacker in franchise history. By the time he ended his career after Super Bowl XXI, Jackson had played the most games in Broncos history, and only four other players in franchise history have played as many seasons in Denver.

Madden, in his 1986 book "One Knee Equals Two Feet," named Jackson one of five outside linebackers who could not be ignored during his time as a coach.

"Tommy Jackson of the Broncos wasn't very big, but he was a quick linebacker before there were quick linebackers," Madden wrote. "And he was the wildest linebacker I've ever seen. You never knew where he was going to turn up."

Years later, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and Jackson's former teammate Floyd Little spoke highly of the caliber of player Jackson was.

"As good a broadcaster as Tom Jackson is, he was a better football player," Little told DenverBroncos.com. "And that says a lot because I know the real Tom Jackson, I watched him as a player, I watched him develop as a player, I watched his skill levels continue to get better. He was a great player for the Denver Broncos. He played his entire career there and he, in my opinion — and that's my opinion — is a Hall of Famer, but that's not my call."

After his playing days, Jackson proved a quick study as a member of the media. He joined ESPN as the network's first NFL analyst in 1987 and over the decades that followed, became a beloved national figure alongside Chris Berman. Amazingly, his second career was as successful as his first.

Just as he had done in Denver, Jackson took his infectious smile, laugh and passion for the game and made himself an adored pillar of the sport.