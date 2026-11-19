ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A key piece of the Broncos' defense will remain in Denver.

The Broncos signed cornerback Riley Moss to a four-year contract extension through the 2030 season, the team announced Thursday.

A 2023 third-round pick, Moss has started all 39 games in which he has appeared over the last three seasons. In 2025, he set a career high with 19 passes defensed and was tied for the league lead in the category. Despite facing an NFL-high 118 targets in 2025, Moss allowed the sixth lowest completion percentage (57.6 percent) among players that faced at least 80 targets, according to Pro Football Reference. In eight games to start 2026, Moss has allowed quarterbacks to complete just 51.4 percent of their passes against him.

Since the start of 2025, Moss has recorded three games with at least three passes defensed, which is tied with a pair of other players for the most such games in the NFL. In 11 games in that same span, Moss has held opposing quarterbacks to a sub-70.0 passer rating when targeting him, according to Pro Football Reference. Moss has held quarterbacks below that mark in four of the seven qualifying games in which he's appeared this season, and he held Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence to a 1.6 opposing passer rating in Week 2. In the Broncos' home-opening win over the Jaguars, Moss recorded a critical interception to flip the momentum in Denver's favor and spark a comeback win.