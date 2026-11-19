ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A trio of Broncos improved to full participants on Thursday ahead of Denver's Week 11 game against the Raiders.
After being listed as limited on Wednesday, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle), defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related - rest) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (not injury related - rest) were all full participants in Denver's Thursday practice.
Safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) was the lone Broncos player listed as limited, as he was assigned the same status for the second consecutive day in his return to the field. Jones missed the Broncos' Week 9 win over Carolina with his injury.
Safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), tight end Caleb Lohner (foot), cornerback Riley Moss (concussion), fullback Adam Prentice (concussion) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) all remained full practice participants.
Denver will release game statuses on Friday for its Week 11 matchup with the Raiders.