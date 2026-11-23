DENVER — For rookie running back Jonah Coleman, the objective every time he steps on the field is simple.

"I'm just doing my job," Coleman said following Sunday's 38-24 win over the Raiders. "That's the reason why they brought me here — is to do my job."

The rookie did that and then some on Sunday, recording 111 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns as the Broncos knocked off their division opponent at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 11. And while the rookie may have viewed the performance as simply doing what was asked of him, he etched himself in the record books in the process.

On Sunday, Coleman became just the third rookie in franchise history to record 100 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a single game, and he became the first to do so since Clinton Portis in 2002. Coleman also became just the sixth player in franchise history to reach that aforementioned mark, and he became the first Bronco to score three rushing touchdowns in a single game since 2014. Coleman, who finished with 129 scrimmage yards, recorded his first 100-yard rushing performance and first game with multiple rushing touchdowns.

"We blocked him up front," Head Coach Sean Payton said of the performance. "Obviously, he had some real good balanced runs. He's a real good contact runner. That part of our game tonight was important."

It was especially important, Payton said, after the Raiders tied the game following halftime. Coleman's first touchdown run of the day came in the second quarter and gave Denver a 17-0 advantage, but the Raiders battled back late in the first half and then early in the third quarter to tie the game at 17. On Denver's ensuing drive following the game-tying score, Coleman rushed for 21 yards, including a 4-yard go-ahead touchdown run.

On Denver's very next drive, Coleman posted even better numbers. The rookie recorded four consecutive carries for 33 yards, capped by a 7-yard touchdown. The score once again pushed Denver's lead to double digits — and pushed Coleman's rushing total to 100 yards.

"It was huge," wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. said of the two possessions. "That was huge for our team, just to physically dominate them. That's something that we take a lot of pride in, is just physicality. So, for us to run the ball down the field like that is huge for us. Down the stretch, a couple games coming up, it will open up some plays downfield for the whole offense. But, as long as we've got [Coleman] running the ball like he did today, I think we'll be in a pretty good place."

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton added of Coleman's production: "The way he played today was special. They knew we were running the ball, he knew he was running the ball, and he did nothing but gain five, six yards every single play. I saw the run on the goal line where, you could've had probably 100 Raiders out there; he was going to score a touchdown."

Coleman posted 71 of his rushing yards after the halftime break and averaged north of 4.7 yards per carry in the second half. On the Broncos' final scoring drive, he averaged 8.3 yards per tote.

Mims said following Sunday's win that he is "very excited to see [Coleman's] future," and several of the rookie's teammates echoed the sentiment. Tight end Adam Trautman said that Coleman has been "unbelievable," but shared that he believes the rookie is "just starting to rise right now" and will only continue to get better.

For Trautman, and several of Coleman's teammates, Sunday's historic performance wasn't surprising. It was simply a reflection of the hard work and diligence that has been evident since Coleman arrived in Denver earlier this year.

"You can just see the way that he carries himself," tight end Evan Engram said following the win. "It's hard to play in this offense, it's hard to be a rookie. I was [in] Year 9 last year in this offense and it was a grind for me to learn it. He did everything right, he's doing everything right. When you do that stuff, good football finds you. We're going to keep supporting him and keep giving him the ball."

Now with six rushing touchdowns in his rookie season, Coleman will aim to continue maximizing those opportunities.