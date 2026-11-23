DENVER — There may have been no better way to honor the late Tom Jackson than by beating the Raiders.

At the height of the Orange Crush era, Jackson and the Broncos punched their ticket to Super Bowl XII with a home win over the Raiders.

Nearly 50 years later, the Broncos again defeated their longtime AFC West foe, and they did it just two days after the Ring of Fame linebacker passed away at the age of 75.

Throughout game day on Sunday, the Broncos honored Jackson's memory.

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton embraced an opportunity to wear Jackson's jersey into the game, honoring a man that he saw often during Broncos alumni events in recent years.

"He was one of the first people whenever I got to Denver that was like, 'Man, I love the way you play football,'" Singleton said Sunday. "Hearing it from somebody like that meant everything. Somebody who … started the Raiders rivalry."

Singleton said members of the Broncos, in the lead up to Week 11, watched highlights of Jackson and the Orange Crush defense facing the Raiders.

"Especially the guys younger than me, [they] don't [all] know the history all the time of where we're at," Singleton said. "You see guys' pictures in the building, but you don't understand who they are, what they created. … To be able to say how much we loved him here as an organization, how much he came back and gave back to me individually [and] just everybody [meant a lot]. He was a special guy."

The Broncos held a pregame moment of silence — and then asked for cheers from Broncos Country, as the team played a tribute video and highlighted his name in the Ring of Fame facade. Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey and Super Bowl 50 champion Shane Ray also wore Jackson jerseys, and the organization displayed an iconic photo of Jackson on the ThunderVision video board after the win.

"My family wasn't a big football family growing up, so Monday morning SportsCenter with Chris [Berman] and Tom was kind of how I fell in love with the game," defensive end Zach Allen said. "I just have so much respect for him. And then coming to Denver, you just learn about the player. I was fortunate to meet him in 2024. Just an amazing man, and it's a big loss. Thoughts and prayers for his family. I'm forever grateful for him. He got kids like me into football, who wouldn't have been otherwise."

Perhaps most notably, Head Coach Sean Payton honored Jackson in the Broncos' postgame locker room, holding up a game ball intended for Jackson's wife, Jennifer, and his family.

"As a coach, you're always teaching," Payton said. "A lot of these players certainly won't remember him as a player, maybe not as an ESPN media member. He got a game ball tonight, his family, as part of the rich history [of the organization]. Obviously, [a] tough loss for everyone."

The tributes will continue for the Broncos Ring of Famer and longtime ESPN analyst, but the Broncos on Sunday did their part to honor a key figure in the history of the organization.