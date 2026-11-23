DENVER — When his number was called, Evan Engram was ready.

In the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Raiders, the veteran tight end notched a season-best six catches for 74 yards and was a key piece of Denver's offensive success.

"I'm really proud of him," quarterback Bo Nix said. "He probably, like a couple of other guys, doesn't have the production he would like. He probably would love the football a lot more, but when his number was called today, he answered the bell."

Engram, who posted his second highest yardage total since joining the Broncos, recorded a trio of third-down conversions. His first three catches all resulted in first downs, and he helped set up Denver's first touchdown of the game with a first-quarter catch-and-run on third-and-9. Engram added another catch for a first down on Denver's second touchdown drive, and he had a pair of catches of at least 19 yards in the second half to pace two more scoring drives.

Head Coach Sean Payton it can be "hard to predict sometimes" how many targets a player is going to receive, but Engram took advantage of a season-high eight targets. Engram's catches resulted in three of the Broncos' 10 longest plays from scrimmage on Sunday.

"He did a really good job with yards after the catch, and it's one of his great strengths," Payton said.

Engram said he got "into the flow of the game" as Nix looked his way throughout Sunday's win.

"You look at every sport, once you get in that rhythm and you fall back on all your training, it's a good feeling," Engram said. "You're kind of ready to make any play that comes your way."

While Engram also had four catches in wins over the Panthers and Chargers, Nix credited him for keeping the right mindset on a week-to-week basis when he hasn't seen the same number of targets and catches.

"I was really proud of how he's responded, and he hasn't let things faze him," Nix said. "He's just onto the next game and he has a great attitude right now. I feel like he's just enjoying the football, the winning streak. He's just on a really good team and I think he appreciates that."

The performance — and his mindset — led to high praise from Nix in the wake of the Broncos' sixth consecutive win.

"I say it all the time, we don't win without guys like that," Nix said. "Guys that just keep stepping up and they may not be able to do it every week just because we have a lot of guys that we want to get involved. On a day like today against a key opponent, a divisional rival, his number was called and he answered really well."

MCMILLIAN CALLS GAME

With the Raiders trailing by seven and looking to kick-start a two-minute drive, cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian ended Las Vegas' hopes.

McMillian identified the route concept and anticipated Fernando Mendoza's third-down throw, reaching back with his left hand to secure the one-handed interception.

"He just felt a three-step route inside," Payton said. "So, once again, his instincts and ball skills."

Then, he took off for the end zone for his third pick-six since the start of 2024.

"It's always J-Mac," defensive lineman Zach Allen said. "It's literally every time. He's just a great football player."

Added cornerback Pat Surtain II: "Right when we need it, in a clutch moment, he always comes through."

McMillian said the knack for making big plays in clutch moments is "just something that I have," and he's glad he's able to make the plays for his team.

On the sideline, Nix smiled and shook his head following McMillian's big play.

"We just get to the end of the game, it's like [a] one-score [game]," Nix said. "Then, the defense makes another play to solidify the game. It's just kind of redundant at this point."

Redundant in a good way, right?

"Absolutely," Nix said. "8-2 in back-to-back years is not easy to do, so we're just finding a way to win."

NIX, MIMS CONNECT FOR BIG PLAY

The Broncos' longest play of Sunday's win came on a second-quarter flea flicker, as Nix dropped a 36-yard completion in for Marvin Mims Jr. between a pair of Raiders defenders. Payton said the Broncos got a differently look defensively than they expected, but Nix and Mims made the play happen.

"It was a tremendous throw and catch," Payton said.

Mims was ruled down just short of the goal line, but it represented the wide receiver's second longest catch of the season.