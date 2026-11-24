ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Broncos Ring of Famer has moved forward in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's selection process.

Former Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg was among the 52 players who advanced toward election in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027, the Hall announced Tuesday.

A 2001 Ring of Fame inductee, Mecklenburg played 12 seasons for the Broncos from 1983-94. After being elected by the Broncos in the 12th round of the 1983 NFL Draft, Mecklenburg went on to earn six Pro Bowl appearances during his career. He started 141 career games, and his 180 career appearances ranked fifth in franchise history at his time of retirement. Mecklenburg was also named an All-AFC and All-NFL player on four occasions, as he helped lead Denver to seven playoff appearances, five division titles and three Super Bowl berths. Mecklenburg led the franchise in sacks (79.0) when he retired, and he recorded eight seasons with at least seven sacks. He remains the only player in franchise history to have multiple four-sack games, and he recorded 100 tackles in a season on six occasions.

The Hall of Fame selectors will reduce the list to 25 players on their next set of ballots, and the results will be announced "in about two weeks," according to the Hall.