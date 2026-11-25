ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are headed to the home of the Terrible Towel.

In their upcoming Black Friday matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Broncos will travel to Acrisure Stadium — and they know the challenge that awaits against the 6-4 Steelers.

"This is one of those spots you want to play a road game at," quarterback Bo Nix said Tuesday. "This is one of the places that's historic, well known for their environment. I'm excited for the atmosphere, excited to experience it and be in the moment and go out here and play a really good competitive football team. We have to play well. We have to show up, and we have to be prepared."

The signature yellow towels will swirl Friday afternoon, and Head Coach Sean Payton pointed to the advantage that the crowd noise can provide a dangerous Pittsburgh pass rush that's led by four-time first-team All-Pro and former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

"They're really good edge players, especially if they can get you behind the chains," Payton said. "It's one of the strengths, and it has been. So, yes, there's the challenge again to the right and those guys to the left the same way. So, we just have to be on the protection plan and especially on the road. [It's] a little bit easier to dial up some of those pressures when that [quarterback's] foot goes up in the air compared to when you're at home with a little bit better way to [snap the ball]. So, you actually see a tick up in pressures when they play home games sometimes, compared to the away games, and for good reason."

The Steelers, who rank sixth in the NFL in sacks this season, average about a sack more in home games than on the road. Pittsburgh has averaged 3.5 sacks per game in its four games at Acrisure, compared to 2.7 in its road matchups this season.

Nix said the Broncos must approach Friday's matchup knowing that the currently seventh-seeded Steelers are "a hungry team" after consecutive losses, and the Steelers will have the benefit of playing in front of their home crowd. Entering Week 12, Pittsburgh is one of six teams to not have lost at home in 2026.

"It's going to be a tough environment, but again, this is why you play the game," Nix said. "These are the moments that you live for."

READYING FOR THE WEATHER

It's not if, it's how much.

Inclement weather is expected for Friday's matchup in the Steel City, and Payton said the Broncos are expecting both rain and wind in the Week 12 matchup.

"It's not a potential [weather game]," Payton said. "This is a weather game. … It's just a matter of how much, right?"

Payton said the Broncos will work wet-ball drills during Wednesday's practice, and the team will also emphasize ball security and the right footing.

"We'll work all of that," Payton said. "In those elements, then the field position, all the minute things, ball security, trying to play the game as much as we can on their end of the field. All those things — the footing's important, the shoes you wear here are important."

Cornerback Pat Surtain II was among the Broncos' players who said he is looking forward to playing in the challenging conditions.