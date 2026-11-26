PITTSBURGH — Starting safety Brandon Jones appears poised to make his return to game action.

Jones was not assigned a game status for Friday's matchup against the Steelers, which indicates he will be available for the Week 12 game.

Jones, who has not played since Denver's Week 8 win over the Chiefs, was listed as a full participant Thursday for the third consecutive day. Denver held a walkthrough Thursday, which made the report an estimation of players' participation levels if the team held a full practice.

Jones has started all eight games in which he has appeared for Denver this season, recording two interceptions, five passes defensed, a fumble recovery, 55 tackles and two tackles for loss.

In addition to defensive end Sai'vion Jones (hamstring) and safety Taylor Rapp (quadricep), tight end Caleb Lohner (foot) was also ruled out. Jones and Rapp were previously ruled out on Wednesday, as they did not travel with the team to Pittsburgh. Lohner was estimated as a full participant in each practice this week, but he was ruled out for a second consecutive week.

Running back Tyler Badie, who was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday, was listed as questionable for the matchup. He was a full participant in all three sessions this week, but Denver would need to activate him to the 53-man roster for him to play on Friday.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) and safety JL Skinner (shoulder) were also not assigned game statuses.