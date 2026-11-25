ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After a standout performance against the Raiders, rookie running back Jonah Coleman has earned a league-wide accolade.

Coleman was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 11 performance, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The 2026 fourth-round pick is the first Broncos rookie to win Player of the Week honors since quarterback Bo Nix in Week 18 of the 2024 season. Coleman is also the first offensive player for the Broncos to earn the nod since Nix was chosen for the honor twice in 2024.

Coleman is the first Broncos running back since Phillip Lindsay to earn Player of the Week honors. Lindsay also accomplished the feat as a rookie.

In the Broncos' 38-24 win, Coleman became the first rookie since 2020 to rush for 100 yards and three touchdowns in a single game. He is just the third rookie — and sixth player overall — in franchise history to post that stat line. Coleman finished the win with 111 rushing yards and 129 total scrimmage yards while averaging 4.6 yards per touch. He became the first Broncos player since 2014 to rush for three touchdowns in a game.