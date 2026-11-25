ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has added to its defensive line ahead of Week 12.
The Broncos signed nose tackle Khalen Saunders to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.
A 2019 third-round pick of the Chiefs, Saunders has appeared in 77 career games with 32 starts. He most recently appeared in a regular-season game in 2025, when he played a pair of games for the Jaguars and seven games for the Jets. He also started 27 games for the Saints from 2023-24 and appeared in 38 games for the Chiefs from 2019-22.
Saunders has recorded 193 tackles, 7.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, six passes defensed and an interception in his career.
The Broncos had an open spot on their practice squad, which means they were not required to make a corresponding move.