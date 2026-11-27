PITTSBURGH — After being listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Steelers, running back Tyler Badie is officially poised to make his return to game action.
Badie was activated from injured reserve on Thursday after he was a full participant in all three practices ahead of Week 12.
Safety Taylor Rapp, who was previously ruled out, is among the Broncos' six inactive players for Friday's game. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, offensive lineman Gavin Ortega, offensive lineman Kage Casey and tight end Dallen Bentley are also inactive for the Black Friday matchup.
Denver is slated to face Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. MT on Prime Video.