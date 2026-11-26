PITTSBURGH — The Broncos have added a pair of running backs to their active roster ahead of their Week 12 game vs. the Steelers.

Denver activated Tyler Badie from injured reserve and promoted Cody Schrader from the practice squad to the active roster.

In a corresponding move, the Broncos placed defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones on injured reserve.

Denver also elevated offensive lineman Gavin Ortega from the practice squad to the active roster for Friday's game.

Badie, who earlier Thursday was listed as questionable for Friday's game, has appeared in five games for the Broncos this season. He played 16 percent of the team's offensive snaps and 43 percent of Denver's special teams snaps, recording 12 touches and 89 scrimmage yards. Badie also recorded four kickoff returns, averaging 26.3 yards per return. He was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 7, and he was designated for return to practice on Tuesday.

Schrader received the first carry of his Broncos career in Week 11, and he has played in each of Denver's last three games. In addition to four offensive snaps, Schrader has played 16 percent of Denver's special teams snaps in that span and has returned six kickoffs for a 23.2-yard average. The Broncos previously exhausted Schrader's maximum number of elevations, which meant Schrader had to be promoted to the active roster to be eligible to play again.

A second-year player, Jones has appeared in nine games this year and started Denver's last two contests. Jones has recorded eight tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and a blocked punt in his last five games. He suffered his hamstring injury in Week 11 against the Raiders and was ruled out for Week 12 on Wednesday.

Ortega is a rookie from Weber State who signed with the team's practice squad after competing with the team during the offseason and training camp. He has been elevated for two of Denver's last three games but was not active for either contest.