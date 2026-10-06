Broncos sign WR Cam Ross to practice squad

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a receiver to their practice squad.

Denver signed wide receiver Cam Ross to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. The Broncos released outside linebacker Jahfari Harvey from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Ross, who signed with the Broncos as a college free agent out of Virginia in May, recorded five receptions for 29 yards during the Broncos' preseason slate. Ross also averaged 23.5 yards per kickoff return during the preseason, and he rushed for a 28-yard gain to set up a touchdown during Denver's preseason win over the Falcons.

In his lone season at Virginia, Ross recorded 53 catches for 543 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 33.3 yards per kickoff return with a touchdown for the Cavaliers.