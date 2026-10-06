 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Broncos sign WR Cam Ross to practice squad

Oct 06, 2026 at 04:51 PM
Author Image
Susanna Weir

Digital Content Coordinator

261006_Transaction

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a receiver to their practice squad.

Denver signed wide receiver Cam Ross to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. The Broncos released outside linebacker Jahfari Harvey from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Ross, who signed with the Broncos as a college free agent out of Virginia in May, recorded five receptions for 29 yards during the Broncos' preseason slate. Ross also averaged 23.5 yards per kickoff return during the preseason, and he rushed for a 28-yard gain to set up a touchdown during Denver's preseason win over the Falcons.

In his lone season at Virginia, Ross recorded 53 catches for 543 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 33.3 yards per kickoff return with a touchdown for the Cavaliers.

Harvey was signed to the Broncos' practice squad on Sept. 29.

Related Content

news

Broncos promote FB Adam Prentice to active roster

The Broncos have added a veteran player to their active roster.

news

Injury Report: WR Marvin Mims Jr. among Broncos' full practice participants on Wednesday ahead of Week 4 game vs. 49ers

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. was among a trio of Broncos who were listed as full practice participants.

news

Broncos sign OLB Jahfari Harvey to practice squad

Harvey, who previously competed on the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad, has appeared in two NFL games.

news

Broncos promote LS Mitchell Fraboni to active roster, elevate pair of players for Week 3 game vs. Rams

The Broncos have made a series of roster moves ahead of their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Rams.

news

Broncos elevate LS Mitchell Fraboni, FB Adam Prentice for Week 2 game vs. Jaguars

The Broncos have added a pair of veterans to their game-day roster for the second consecutive week.

news

Broncos elevate LS Mitchell Fraboni, FB Adam Prentice for Week 1 game vs. Chiefs

The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster for a Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Broncos sign S Taylor Rapp to practice squad

Rapp, an eighth-year player, has started 72 games in his NFL career.

news

Broncos sign 17 players to practice squad

A day after setting their initial 53-man roster, the Broncos have assembled their practice squad.

news

First look at the Broncos' 2026 initial 53-man roster

The Broncos' initial 53 is here.

news

Broncos make series of roster moves to reach 53-player roster limit

The Broncos made the series of moves ahead of Sunday's 4 p.m. MT deadline.

news

Broncos sign T Foster Sarell, DT Israel Antwine

The Broncos have signed a pair of players ahead of their preseason finale.

Advertising