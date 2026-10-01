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Injury Report: Trio of offensive players remain full participants in Broncos' Thursday practice ahead of Week 4 game vs. 49ers

Oct 01, 2026 at 03:45 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For a second consecutive day, all but one player on the Broncos' 53-man roster participated in practice.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (hip), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (foot) were full participants for a second consecutive day. Defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related – rest) improved to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (not injury related – rest) was added to the team's practice report on Thursday as a limited participant.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring) was the only player who did not practice, as he was a nonparticipant for the second consecutive day.

Denver will share its game statuses on Friday for its Week 4 game against the 49ers.

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