Injury Report: OLB Dondrea Tillman lone player ruled out for Broncos' Week 4 game vs. 49ers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without just one player for Sunday's matchup in San Francisco.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring) was ruled out for Denver's Week 4 matchup after he did not practice for the third consecutive day. Tillman has recorded 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in three games this season.

Tillman was the only Broncos player to be assigned a game status.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related - rest), running back J.K. Dobbins (hip), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (not injury related - rest), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (foot) were all full participants on Friday. None of those five players were assigned game statuses, which indicates they will be available to play on Sunday in San Francisco.