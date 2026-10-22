Broncos mourn the passing of former longtime scout Cornell Green

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornell Green, a stalwart in the Broncos' front office for nearly three decades, has passed away.

Green, who spent 28 years with the Broncos following a stellar playing career with the Cowboys, was 86 years old.

The Oklahoma City native first arrived in Denver in 1987, joining his former Cowboys teammate and Broncos head coach Dan Reeves. At that time, Green already had seven years of scouting experience under his belt, and he proceeded to have a remarkable second NFL career for the Broncos.

As part of his 46 years in the NFL before his retirement in May of 2015, Green had a hand in shaping one of the most successful stretches in franchise history. From 1987 through the 2015 season, the Broncos won more than 60 percent of their games, 11 division titles, six AFC Championships and three Super Bowls.

In 2010, Green added to his accolades when he was named AFC Scout of the Year by the Fritz Pollard Alliance.

"He has had his stamp on just about everybody we have brought in here," former Broncos general manager Ted Sundquist said in 2005. "He has seen thousands and thousands of football players. I learned from him. How do you replace his nearly 30 years of scouting relationships and knowledge? You don't. He opened doors that otherwise would not have been open for our club."

Green also left an indelible mark on the Cowboys' organization as a standout defensive back during a 13-season tenure. A five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Green helped Dallas win its first Super Bowl in 1971 and was a key part of the Doomsday Defense. He was selected to the Cowboys' 25th Anniversary Team in 1985.

Impressively, football wasn't even Green's primary sport until 1962. As a 6-foot-4 forward for Utah State, Green was an All-American player in 1961 and 1962, was named all-conference three times and still holds the school record for career rebounds. In his final season, Green helped lead Utah State to a NCAA Tournament appearance and a win in the first round. The Aggie was inducted into Utah State's Athletics Hall of Fame in 1993.

After being selected by the Chicago Zephyrs in the fifth round of the 1962 NBA Draft, Green then found his way to the NFL when legendary Cowboys player personnel director Gil Brandt saw cross-sport potential for Green in football.