Injury Report: S Talanoa Hufanga returns to practice ahead of Week 9 game vs. Panthers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety Talanoa Hufanga has returned to practice ahead of Denver's Week 9 game against the Panthers.

Hufanga (ankle) was listed as a limited participant as he practiced for the first time since suffering an injury in Week 5 against the Chargers.

Hufanga recorded a forced fumble in that win over the Chargers and also has a pair of interceptions — including a pick six — across five games this season. Hufanga has recorded three passes defensed, a sack, 23 tackles, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hit this season.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (not injury related - rest) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (not injury related - rest) both improved to full participants after being limited on Wednesday.

Wide receivers Pat Bryant (ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (chest) both remained full participants, while cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle), safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (shoulder) did not practice for the second consecutive day.