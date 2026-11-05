Broncos ILB Alex Singleton named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Alex Singleton has again earned league-wide recognition.

Following a month in which he led the NFL in tackles, Singleton has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October, the NFL announced Thursday.

The veteran linebacker is the first Broncos defender to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Month since Pat Surtain II earned the nod in November of 2024 as part of his Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

Singleton is the first Broncos linebacker to earn the nod since Von Miller in 2021, and he joins Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Simon Fletcher and Karl Mecklenburg as the only Broncos linebackers to earn the award since its inception in 1986.

Singleton was previously honored as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following Denver's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

In Weeks 4-8, Singleton posted 68 total tackles, which was 15 more than the next closest player. He became just the third player since at least 1987 to post at least 68 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for loss in a five-game span, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Zach Thomas and former first-team All-Pro Shaquille Leonard.

During the stretch, Singleton notched at least 13 tackles in four of the five games — and he also added at least one tackle for loss in each game. Across the five games, Singleton recorded 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a pair of sacks and a pass defense.

Singleton has recorded at least 14 tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss in each of his last two games. He joined Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and Micheal Barrow as the only players since at least 1987 to record at least 14 tackles and a sack in consecutive games. Singleton's third-down sack of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led to a crucial field-goal miss, which preceded Denver's late go-ahead score in a key division win.

During the Broncos' Week 7 win that earned Singleton AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, Singleton recorded the most tackles by any player in a game this season and the most by a Broncos defender since 2022. He became just the third player since at least 2006 to have 19 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and two quarterback hits in a game.

On the season, Singleton has recorded 101 tackles, making him the third player since at least 2000 to have 100 tackles in the team's first eight games of the season.