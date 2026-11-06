Injury Report: S Talanoa Hufanga among Broncos questionable for Week 9 game vs. Panthers, 3 players ruled out

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could regain a key defender in Week 9.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Broncos' matchup against the Carolina Panthers after being limited in practice for a second consecutive day.

Hufanga returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 5 against the Chargers.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) is also listed as questionable, but he was listed as a full participant for the third consecutive day. Bryant, who returned to practice this week, is eligible to make his return against the Panthers if the team activates him from injured reserve. Bryant last played in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hip) was added to the team's practice report on Friday as a full participant. He is also questionable for the game.

Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle), safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (shoulder) were all ruled out after they did not practice for a third consecutive day.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen (NIR - rest), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (NIR - rest) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) were all full participants and not assigned game statuses. The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available to play.