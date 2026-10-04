LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Oct 04, 2026 at 02:01 PM
The Broncos have released their list of five inactive players ahead of Sunday's game vs. the 49ers.
How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 4 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2:25 p.m. MT.
The Broncos have added a veteran player to their active roster.
The Broncos last wore the combination in a 2025 win over the Jets.
"[The] Niners are a hell of a team right now," defensive lineman Zach Allen said Tuesday. "… It's going to be a tough battle, but we're excited for it."
The Broncos will be without just one player for Sunday's matchup against San Francisco.
For a second consecutive day, all but one player on the Broncos' 53-man roster participated in practice.
"As we called everyone up [in the huddle, the message] was, 'October was good for us a year ago, and that's because you guys made it a priority during the week,'" Payton said Wednesday. ".... We're early in this race."
Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. was among a trio of Broncos who were listed as full practice participants.
Following a spectacular fourth-quarter performance, Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga has earned league-wide recognition.