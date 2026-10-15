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CB Riley Moss active for Broncos' Week 6 game vs. Seahawks

Oct 15, 2026 at 04:45 PM
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Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

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DENVER — The Broncos have seemingly regained one of their starting cornerbacks.

After being listed as questionable, cornerback Riley Moss is active for "Thursday Night Football" against the Seahawks.

Moss suffered an injury in Week 4 against the 49ers and was inactive in Week 5 against the Chargers.

In four games this season, Moss has recorded five passes defensed, an interception and 16 tackles.

Safety Taylor Rapp and defensive back Sean Fresch Jr. are also both active after being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Thursday.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga, who were previously ruled out with ankle injuries, were among the team's inactive players.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, offensive lineman Kage Casey, tight end Dallen Bentley and defensive linemen Jordan Jackson and Tyler Onyedim are also inactive. Ehlinger will serve as the team's emergency third quarterback.

The Broncos will host the Seahawks at 6:15 p.m. MT on Prime Video.

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