Broncos announce inactive players for Week 5 game vs. Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Broncos have announced their inactive players for their Week 5 game against the Chargers.

Cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss were previously ruled out due to injury and are among the team's seven inactive players.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, offensive lineman Kage Casey, tight end Dallen Bentley and defensive linemen Jordan Jackson and Tyler Onyedim are also inactive for Sunday's matchup.

Ehlinger will serve as the team's emergency third quarterback.

Defensive backs Brent Austin and Sean Fresch Jr. are both active after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman, who was a full practice participant on Thursday and Friday, is also officially active and poised to return to game action after missing Denver's Week 4 matchup.