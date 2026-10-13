Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 6 game

MATCHUP

The Broncos (3-2) will look for their second home prime-time win of the season when they host the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) for "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6. Denver currently boasts a 2-0 record at Empower Field at Mile High this season, and the team will aim to remain unbeaten at home as they take on the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Broncos will also look to secure their second consecutive victory after a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running back J.K. Dobbins, who both found the end zone for the first time this season last week, could aim to make an impact again on Thursday.

After recording a season-high three takeaways in Week 5, the Broncos' defense will look for another strong performance against Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who currently leads the league in receiving yards.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos released their second estimated injury report on Tuesday. Click here for more.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Thursday's game in your area.

WATCH NATIONALLY: Prime Video

Play-by-Play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline: Kaylee Hartung

WATCH LOCALLY: DENVER7

WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL GamePass International

Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA – 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Westwood One Sports

Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler

Analyst: Ryan Harris

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 192 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

Plus, listen to prime-time games on mobile devices on NFL+. An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS