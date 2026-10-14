Injury Report: CB Riley Moss listed as questionable for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Seahawks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Riley Moss could make his return to game action on "Thursday Night Football."

Moss (ribs) was listed as questionable for the prime-time game against the Seahawks on Denver's final practice report of the week.

The Broncos' starting cornerback suffered an injury against the 49ers in Week 4 and did not play in Denver's Week 5 win over the Chargers.

Moss was listed as a limited participant on all three of the Broncos' practice reports ahead of the Thursday night game. The Broncos' first two reports of the week were estimations, as the team did not hold a full practice.

While Moss could make his return, the Broncos will be without cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Both players were ruled out with ankle injuries after they were listed as nonparticipants on all three practice reports.

Safety Brandon Jones (foot), defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones (shoulder) and guard Ben Powers (biceps) were not assigned game statuses. The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available to play. All three players were full participants on Wednesday.