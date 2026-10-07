Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 5 game

MATCHUP

The Broncos (2-2) will travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (0-4) at SoFi Stadium in Week 5. Denver will aim to get back in the win column during the team's second AFC West matchup of the season.

Quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense will look for a fast start against a Chargers defense that has allowed 26.5 points per game in 2026. After leading the team with 93 scrimmage yards in Week 4, running back RJ Harvey could aim for another strong performance in Week 5.

Los Angeles will be searching for its first win after battling back during the second half of a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Denver's defense will be tasked with limiting quarterback Justin Herbert, who led the Chargers' offense to 17 points and over 200 yards after halftime in last week's loss.

HOW TO WATCH, LISTEN AND LIVE STREAM

PERSONALIZE YOUR OPTIONS: Ways to Watch

Visit the NFL's game guide to input your zip code and figure out how you can watch Sunday's game in your area.

WATCH LOCALLY ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Ross Tucker

Sideline: Evan Washburn

WATCH LOCALLY VIA STREAMING: NFL+ or Paramount+

Stream local games on Paramount+ or stream local games on mobile devices on NFL+.

An NFL+ subscription includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

WATCH OUT OF MARKET: NFL Sunday Ticket

Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV.

WATCH INTERNATIONALLY: NFL GamePass International

Click here to watch the games live from outside of the United States.

LISTEN LOCALLY: KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

LISTEN OUT OF MARKET: SiriusXM

Listen on channel 263 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).

LISTEN NATIONALLY: Compass Media Networks

Play-by-Play: Josh Lewin

Analyst: Steve Beuerlein

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS