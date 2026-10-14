With matchup vs. defending champion Seahawks on horizon, QB Bo Nix and Broncos 'finding ways to win' amid search for improvement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Enjoy the victories.

It's a message Bo Nix has repeated to himself as the Broncos prepare for a "Thursday Night Football" meeting with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Denver's first five games haven't always been perfect as the team has battled some of the top teams in the league. Four of the Broncos' first five opponents rank in the top five of ESPN's Football Power Index — and more often than not, the Broncos have come away victorious.

"We're sitting here at 3-2," Nix said Tuesday. "We're having a good start to our season. There are things we want to clean up. There are things we want to fix. There are ways in which we are leaving some things out there on the field, but we're finding ways to win like we did last year. I feel strong that we're going to continue to do that. So, the most important thing is winning, obviously."

Nix acknowledged there have been moments where his play hasn't been "as good as you want it to look," but he has returned to the main objective of winning football games. The third-year quarterback and the Broncos have done that at a high level, winning the third most games of any team since the start of 2024. The Broncos, who are tied for the most wins since the start of 2025, have also won 15 of their last 16 home games.

"You're winning and you're playing tough teams and you've gotten close against a few more tough teams," Nix said. "You know there are going to be tough teams down the road, so it's all about taking it one game at a time and at the end of the day, just finding ways to win and then learning from your losses."

The Broncos, who have won three of their last four games, will aim to earn another key victory against the Seahawks in Week 6. Nix said improvement — which can help lead to the ever-important end result — lies in simplicity.

"Making things, 'One, two, three,'" Nix said. "Let's play fast, and let's roll. I think sometimes I can have a tendency of overanalyzing and overthinking things, and that's when I'm not at my best."

Head Coach Sean Payton said there are opportunities to "find plays that are clean" for Nix, and he said the team is constantly evaluating the situation in regard to the risk they must take. Against a Seattle defense that ranks first in total defense, passing defense and takeaways, that may be particularly true.

"I'm confident in my preparation, I'm confident in my coaching and I'm confident in our offense and the way we're going to structure the game and call plays," Nix said. "I know we're going to have things there. It's just playing each play as it comes. When it's there, hit it and not getting mentally exhausted, and be able to play all four quarters or however long it takes in the game to get the win, and just play the play as it needs to be played."

On Thursday night against Seattle, Nix will do so in a game that will have "some extra juice" as its played in prime time.